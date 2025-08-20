Akasa raises fresh funds from Premji Invest, Claypond Capital and 360 ONE Asset

Commenting on the transaction closure, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “Their support affirms our vision and strengthens our ability to scale sustainably while keeping customers and employees at the heart of our operations. We remain especially grateful to the Jhunjhunwala family for not just helping us take flight but for their continued belief in our dream to redefine air travel in India.”

Akasa Air, which started flying on August 7, 2022, has a fleet of 30 aircraft and currently flies to 23 domestic and 5 international destinations. >From September 20, the airline will also commence services from Mumbai to Phuket.

Manoj Jaiswal, Partner - Industrials & Buyouts, Premji Invest commented, “We are excited to partner with Akasa, India's fastest growing airline, in its next phase of growth. We believe Indian aviation industry has strong growth potential, domestically and beyond. Team Akasa is brilliantly positioned to execute on this opportunity.”

Umesh Agrawal, Fund Manager, 360 ONE Asset, said, “We are elated to partner with Akasa Air at a time when India’s aviation sector is poised for tremendous growth. This investment will support Akasa Air’s mission to build a customer centric airline.”

Shyam Powar, Chief Investment Officer at Claypond Capital, said, “What excites us is not just the scale of the opportunity, but the passion and purpose with which the team is building this airline. We are proud to back Akasa and look forward to supporting them in their journey to build a world class airline from India.”