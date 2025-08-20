Government prioritises social welfare over profit in online money gaming decisions: sources

The government announced that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The draft bill emphasizes the urgent need to regulate online gaming in the public interest, with a dual focus: banning online money gaming and encouraging e-sports and social games as part of the creative economy. Following the announcement, several major companies—including Dream11, Games24x7, Winzo, GamesKraft, 99Games, KheloFantasy, My11Circle, and Nazara Technologies—are facing what industry insiders describe as an existential crisis.

According to industry reports, India’s online gaming market is currently valued at $3.7 billion and is projected to grow to $9.1 billion by 2029. However, the government dismissed concerns that the move would lead to job losses.

“Some say this will cause unemployment. But let me clarify: the same game developers and software companies can work on e-sports and social games. They don’t only work on money games. We have consciously chosen to promote the two-thirds of the industry that includes e-sports and online social games. At the same time, we want to discourage the one-third of the industry that’s causing harm,” he added.

The government also raised concerns about the manipulative use of algorithms on these platforms. “These platforms operate with opaque algorithms. They create conditions where users initially win small amounts, only to lose significant sums later. That’s part of the addiction loop,” said the official.

In Parliament, several MPs have consistently raised concerns, stating that their constituents are suffering due to the unchecked rise of money gaming apps. The official emphasized that players themselves are not to blame.

“People who play online money games are victims, not perpetrators. Victims should not be punished,” said the official.