GST rejig to give a Rs 2-tln consumption leg-up, shave Rs 85,000 cr off tax revenue

MUMBAI: The proposed GST reforms, announced by the prime minister to be rolled out by Diwali, halving the current four-rate tax structure into two-tier regime at lower rates, though will lead to an estimated average revenue loss of Rs 85,000 crore per annum, will give a big boost to the for-long sagging consumption story to the tune of Rs 1.98 trillion, a report has said.

The current GST structure consists of four main rate slabs: 5, 12, 18 and 28%. These rates apply to most goods and services. In addition to these main slabs, there are three special rates as well: 3% on gold, silver, diamond & jewellery; 1.5% on cut & polished diamonds, and 0.25% on rough diamonds. That apart, there is also a GST compensation cess on select goods such as tobacco products, aerated drinks and motor vehicles at varying rates.

This cess is used to compensate the states for any revenue loss resulting from the transition to the GST system. But the irony is that when the Centre lobbied the opposition ruled states which were not keen on losing taxation powers, the biggest USP was a one-nation-one-tax indirect taxation regime but which got implemented because such a multi-layered levy structure.

The Centre has proposed the new goods and services tax (GST) rates with just two slabs of 5 and 18% by removing the 12 and 28% rates based of classification of items as ‘merit' and 'standard'. Also, a 40% tax will be levied on five to seven select items, including demerit goods like pan masala and tobacco.