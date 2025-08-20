India set to create 6 lakh jobs and global hub in Green Hydrogen Sector by 2030

While addressing the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, the minister announced that 23 R&D projects were sanctioned, with over 100 more under evaluation. We are developing a testing facility for green hydrogen. Besides, over 100 hydrogen standards and protocols are adopted or under preparation,” said Naik.

He also mentioned that five states have already implemented their green hydrogen policies, with several others actively developing similar initiatives. “15 states have notified their own hydrogen policies, creating enabling ecosystems and hydrogen hubs,” claimed Naik. Naik further explained that these states are facilitating land allocation, ensuring water availability, promoting the storage of renewable energy, and incentivizing innovation, particularly through the establishment of hydrogen hubs.

The minister highlighted India's renewable energy achievements as the foundation for green hydrogen ambitions. As of June 2025, cumulative installed renewable energy capacity reached approximately 237 gigawatts, including 119 gigawatts of solar, 52 gigawatts of wind, and 49 gigawatts from large hydro.

Combined with 8.78 gigawatts of nuclear power, non-fossil fuel sources now represent more than 50% of total installed power generation capacity. 'This is a matter of immense pride that we have achieved this key NDC target five years ahead of schedule,' Naik said, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has set a target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, requiring annual capacity additions of approximately 50 gigawatts. Industry leaders at the summit expressed optimism about recent developments and government support.