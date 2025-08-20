Indian gaming industry bodies plead govt to halt proposed gaming ban

NEW DELHI: The online gaming industry has appealed to the government not to impose a blanket ban on all real money games.

In a letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah, a coalition of India's leading online gaming industry associations and representatives have sounded the alarm over the draft bill that seeks to ban all real money games, including those based on skill.

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have collectively urged the minister to intervene, arguing that the proposed legislation would "strike a death knell" for the legitimate industry and cause "serious harm" to Indian users.

The federations argued that the online skill gaming sector is a "sunrise sector" and a key pillar of the Prime Minister's vision for a $1 trillion digital economy. The letter highlights the industry's substantial economic contributions, including an enterprise valuation of over Rs 2 lakh crores, annual revenue of over Rs 31,000 crores, and tax contributions exceeding Rs 20,000 crores. The industry also supports over 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs and has attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of over 25,000 crores.