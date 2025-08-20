India's Modi meets China's top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed "steady progress" in improving relations with China after meeting its top diplomat Tuesday following a years long standoff between the nuclear-armed Asian powers.

Modi noted "respect for each other's interests and sensitiveness" in a statement on social media after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China's foreign ministry said the countries have entered a "steady development track" and should "trust and support" each other.

Wang on his visit also has met with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval about the countries' disputed border in the Himalayan mountains. India's Foreign Ministry said Wang and Doval discussed "deescalation, delimitation and boundary affairs."

The two sides agreed to resume direct flights and issuance of journalist visas and to facilitate business and cultural exchanges, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Relations plummeted in 2020 after security forces clashed along the border. Four Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the worst violence in decades, freezing high-level political engagements.

"The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interest of the people of our two countries. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored in the borders," Wang said Monday.

Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility on the border and reiterated India's commitment to a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question," his office said in a statement.

The rebuilding of India-China ties coincides with friction between New Delhi and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India, a longtime ally seen as a counterbalance against China's influence in Asia. India is part of the Quad security alliance with the U.S., along with Australia and Japan.

'Compromise at the highest political level'

The chill in relations after the deadly clash in 2020 between troops in the Ladakh region affected trade, diplomacy and air travel, as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.

Some progress has been made since then.

Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas. Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.

In recent months, the countries have increased official visits and discussed easing some trade restrictions, movement of citizens and visas for businesspeople. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet.

Last week, India's foreign ministry said the two countries were discussing resuming trade through three points along their 3,488-kilometer (2,167-mile) border.

Both sides will work together toward a consensus on border issues, Wang said after his meeting with Doval, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

No specifics were given on what was decided.

"Settling the boundary issue between the two countries requires political compromise at the highest political level," said Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank. He also served as a member of the advisory board for India's National Security Council.