Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025: Explained

The central government on Wednesday introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, aimed at boosting innovation and protecting citizens, seeks to promote e-sports and online social games while banning online money games that pose financial, psychological, and social risks. It also stresses responsible use of technology, stronger consumer safeguards, and protection of national security.
Presenting the Bill, the government noted that over the past decade, digital technologies have transformed daily life. Initiatives such as Digital India, digital public infrastructure, the UPI payment system, 5G connectivity, and the growing semiconductor ecosystem have given the country a new global identity.
“It is therefore equally important to ensure that society is protected from the potential harms of technology misuse. With this thought process, the Government has brought forward the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025,” the document stated.
The proposed law supports e-sports and online social games but prohibits harmful online money gaming services, their advertisements, and related financial transactions. It also outlaws all forms of online betting and gambling—including fantasy sports, poker, rummy, lotteries, and other real-money games. The Bill highlights that such platforms often lure young people with misleading promises of monetary returns, pushing them into compulsive and addictive play that leaves families in financial distress.
The government argued that addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides linked to online money games can be prevented through prohibition. It further flagged risks of financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing, and misuse of platforms for illegal communications, calling them serious threats to national security.
The Bill also seeks to bring national digital laws in line with restrictions that already exist in the physical world, such as those under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and various State legislations regulating betting and gambling.
To encourage positive use of technology, the Bill proposes a framework for e-sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. For online social games, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will support platforms that foster education, cultural values, skill development, and social engagement.
In sum, the Bill aims to balance innovation and growth in online gaming with safeguards against its harmful effects, encouraging beneficial forms of digital play while protecting society from exploitative money gaming practices.
Key Provisions of the Bill
1. Promotion and Recognition of e-ports
E-sports recognised as a legitimate form of competitive sport in India.
Ministry of Sports to frame guidelines and standards for conduct of E-sports events.
Establishment of training academies, research centres, and technology platforms for advancement of e-sports.
Incentive schemes, awareness campaigns and integration of e-sports into broader sports policy initiatives.
2. Promotion of Social and Educational Games
Central Government empowered to recognise, categorise, and register online social games.
Facilitation of platforms for development and distribution of safe, age-appropriate social and educational games.
Awareness programmes on the positive role of social games in recreation, skill-development and digital literacy.
Support for cultural and educational gaming content aligned with Indian values.
3. Prohibition of Harmful Online Money Games
Complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.
Ban on advertising and promotion of money games across all forms of media.
Ban on financial transactions linked to online money games; banks and payment systems barred from processing such payments.
Empowerment to block access to unlawful gaming platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
4. Establishment of an Online Gaming Authority
Central Government to establish a national-level Authority or designate any existing Authority or Authorities or any agency for oversight.
Functions include:
Categorisation and registration of online games.
Determination of whether a game qualifies as a money game.
Handling complaints and grievances related to online games.
Authority to issue guidelines, orders, and codes of practice to ensure compliance.
5. Offences and Penalties
Offering or facilitating online money gaming: Imprisonment up to 3 years and/or fine up to ₹1 crore.
Advertising money games: Imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to ₹50 lakh.
Financial transactions related to money games: Imprisonment up to 3 years and/or fine up to ₹1 crore.
Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including imprisonment of 3–5 years and fines up to ₹2 crore.
Offences under key sections to be cognizable and non-bailable.
6. Corporate and Institutional Liability
Companies and their officers held liable for offences under the Act, unless they prove due diligence.
Independent directors or non-executive directors not involved in decision-making are protected.
7. Powers of Investigation and Enforcement
Central Government may authorise officers to investigate, search, and seize digital or physical property linked to offences.
Officers empowered to enter, search, and arrest without warrant in certain cases of suspected offences.
Provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 apply to investigations under the Act.
8. Rule-Making Powers and Delegated Legislation
Central Government empowered to make rules for:
Promotion of e-sports and social gaming.
Recognition, Categorisation and registration of online games.
Powers and functioning of the Authority.
any other matter required or permitted to be prescribed under this Act.
Positive Impacts
According the government the following are the positive impacts of the Bill on the economy, society and and the country's digital environment and global leadership:
Boost to Creative Economy: Enhances India’s role in global gaming exports, employment and innovation.
Empowering Youth: Encourages constructive participation through e-sports and skill-based digital games.
Safe Digital Environment: Protects families from predatory online money gaming practices.
Global Leadership: Positions India as a leader in responsible gaming innovation and digital policy-making.
The government claims that the Bill strikes a balanced path—encouraging innovation and youth engagement through safe and positive online gaming, while firmly prohibiting harmful online money games.
It also reflects the government’s commitment to a safe, secure, and innovation-driven Digital India that boosts creativity, safeguards citizens, and strengthens national security, the cabinet document said.