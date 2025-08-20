Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025: Explained

The central government on Wednesday introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, aimed at boosting innovation and protecting citizens, seeks to promote e-sports and online social games while banning online money games that pose financial, psychological, and social risks. It also stresses responsible use of technology, stronger consumer safeguards, and protection of national security.

Presenting the Bill, the government noted that over the past decade, digital technologies have transformed daily life. Initiatives such as Digital India, digital public infrastructure, the UPI payment system, 5G connectivity, and the growing semiconductor ecosystem have given the country a new global identity.

“It is therefore equally important to ensure that society is protected from the potential harms of technology misuse. With this thought process, the Government has brought forward the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025,” the document stated.

The proposed law supports e-sports and online social games but prohibits harmful online money gaming services, their advertisements, and related financial transactions. It also outlaws all forms of online betting and gambling—including fantasy sports, poker, rummy, lotteries, and other real-money games. The Bill highlights that such platforms often lure young people with misleading promises of monetary returns, pushing them into compulsive and addictive play that leaves families in financial distress.

The government argued that addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides linked to online money games can be prevented through prohibition. It further flagged risks of financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing, and misuse of platforms for illegal communications, calling them serious threats to national security.

The Bill also seeks to bring national digital laws in line with restrictions that already exist in the physical world, such as those under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and various State legislations regulating betting and gambling.

To encourage positive use of technology, the Bill proposes a framework for e-sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. For online social games, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will support platforms that foster education, cultural values, skill development, and social engagement.

In sum, the Bill aims to balance innovation and growth in online gaming with safeguards against its harmful effects, encouraging beneficial forms of digital play while protecting society from exploitative money gaming practices.