Tata Motors re-enters South African car market

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Tata Motors has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle (PV) market through an alliance with Motus Holdings, the nation's leading automotive group. The initial lineup includes the Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago models.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors' global journey. We are excited to bring our new generation of vehicles—engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design—to a market that values safety, quality and innovation."

Thato Magasa, the new country head for TMPV, said that their aspiration, as part of the mid-term plan, is to be one of the top five passenger vehicles in South Africa, with a 6 per cent to 8 per cent market share.

Tata Motors first entered the South African PV market in 2004 with Indica and Indigo models. The automaker later exited the market in 2019. TMPV this time will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026.

Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Group CEO, Motus Holdings, said, "With our deep-rooted expertise in distribution, retail, and aftersales, and Tata’s proven track record in engineering and innovation, we are poised to offer customers choice of new age vehicles with a compelling value proposition. This collaboration is not just about vehicles—it’s about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa."