Zero tax on life and health insurance likely in new GST regime

Most states have agreed to a zero tax on individual health and life insurance premiums— currently taxed at 18%—under the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform agenda, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said after a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on insurance.

Choudhary, who heads the 13-member GoM, said the panel will submit its detailed report to the GST Council by October for deliberation.

While the GoM broadly favours a full exemption for individual health and life insurance policies, some states have flagged revenue loss concerns that could shape the final outcome at the GST Council's October meeting.

A complete exemption would also deprive insurers of input tax credits on operational costs, which could result in higher premiums or reduced agent commissions.