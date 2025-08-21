CCPA fines Rapido Rs10 lakh for misleading advertisements

CHENNAI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 lakh on bike-taxi platform Rapido for running misleading advertisements and engaging in unfair trade practices.

The penalty relates to Rapido’s promotional campaigns “Guaranteed Auto” and “AUTO IN 5 MIN OR GET Rs 50.” The regulator found that these advertisements made promises that were not delivered as advertised.

According to the CCPA order, as quoted in reports, Rapido’s claim of compensating customers with Rs 50 if an auto was not available within five minutes was deceptive. The benefit was not provided in cash but as “Rapido coins,” usable only for bike rides and expiring within seven days. This made the actual value significantly lower than the advertised Rs 50.

The authority also noted that important disclaimers, such as “up to Rs 50” and conditions of use, were hidden in small print or brief “T&C apply” notes, making them less prominent than the main claim. Furthermore, the so-called guarantee was offered by individual drivers and not by Rapido itself, a detail that was not communicated clearly to consumers.