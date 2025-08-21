GST Reforms: GoM supports two-slab structure, but flags the need to address revenue loss

NEW DELHI: In a significant move in the process of further simplifying India’s tax framework, the Group of Ministers (GoM) has reportedly given its consent for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation. All the ministers of the participating states at the GoM meeting held on Thursday have accepted the Centre’s proposal to eliminate the 12% and 28% tax slabs—and introduce the two-slab structure of 5% and 18% GST.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Finance Minister, West Bengal confirmed to media after the GoM meeting that all the states are in favour of centre's proposal as this is a 'people friendly' decision. States have asked for an estimate on revenue loss. Proposal will be put up before next GST council meeting.

"All the states are pro people, there is no doubt about it. They (two-slab rate) are pro people. But when the states lose their revenue that also ultimately goes back to the common people, so that has to be looked into," added Bhattacharya.

Chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the six-member GoM includes finance and revenue ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Under the Center's proposed revamp, essential and merit goods will attract a 5% GST rate, while most other goods and services will fall under the 18% standard rate. Notably, nearly 99% of items currently in the 12% bracket will come under 5%, and a large part of those under 28% will move to 18%.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said, "40% GST on luxurious and sin goods have been proposed. But it's too early to say anything on revenue loss. "