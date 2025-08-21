JSW group, Tomcar USA form JV to manufacture high-performance all-terrain vehicles in India by 2026

JSW Sarbloh Motors, a subsidiary of JSW Defence Private Limited, a JSW Group company, announced on Thursday forming a strategic joint venture with Tomcar USA, a global manufacturer of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), for the local production of the TX range ATVs in India.

Under the joint venture, JSW Sarbloh Motors will indigenize, manufacture, assemble, and support the Tomcar TX range at its facility in Chandigarh. The first India-assembled TX units are expected to roll out by early 2026, with field trials and demonstrations planned for multiple defence and paramilitary agencies in the coming months.

Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, said, "The TX platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of our armed forces and security agencies whilst ensuring superior durability, flexibility, and safety.”

This partnership, as per JSW, will help them develop tactical mobility platforms for Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police units, and strategic industrial sectors requiring ultra-durable extreme mobility off-road platforms.

Jaskirat Vladimir Singh Nagra, CEO and Founder Director of JSW Sarbloh Motors, said, "We are committed to offering India’s defence and industrial sectors world-class mobility platforms with the ruggedness, modularity, and reliability they demand."

Ram Zarchi, Founder & Principal of Tomcar USA, said that this partnership will allow us to deliver our proven platforms to the Indian Armed Forces, combining Tomcar’s decades of mission-grade engineering with JSW’s advanced manufacturing expertise and first-class leadership.

Mark W. Farage, Interim CEO of Tomcar USA, commented: “We are excited to hopefully contribute to India’s adaptation to the demands of modern warfare by providing the proven, battle-tested Tomcar platform to the Indian Army. In addition, we see enormous opportunity to deploy the Tomcar into India’s diverse commercial sectors – from mining and timber, to search and rescue, border patrol, farming, and beyond.“