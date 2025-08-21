Star Health Insurance covered 30 lakh senior citizens in last 18 years

CHENNAI: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) said on Wednesday that in the last 18 years, the company has covered 30 lakh senior citizens and settled over Rs 11,500 crore claims.

The first dedicated policy for senior citizens named Senior Citizen Red Carpet Policy was launched in 2007. The company now offers various policies for senior citizens namely Star Senior Citizen Red Carpet, Star Health Assure, Star Health Super Star, Star Comprehensive Insurance, and Star Family Health Optima.

Expressing his gratitude on World Senior Citizens Day, Anand Roy, MD and CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said, "World Senior Citizens Day is a reminder of the respect and care we owe our elderly. At Star Health Insurance, we believe health insurance for seniors should offer more than coverage. It should provide confidence, dignity, and peace of mind. Our senior citizens' plans are created with that purpose in mind, to make healthcare in later years accessible and stress-free. We have shaped it by listening to what matters most to seniors: timely support, simplicity and trust."