TVS Motor enters electric 3W market, launches King Kargo HD EV at Rs 3.85 lakhs

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor on Thursday launched its first electric three-wheeler cargo as it looks to enhance its presence in the fast-growing segment.

The automaker said that its new model - TVS King Kargo HD EV – is engineered for the evolving needs of the urban and semi-urban logistics segment. The vehicle is priced at Rs 3.85 lakhs and comes with a driving range of 156 km.

The company also showcased the TVS King Kargo HD CNG variant, which ill be launched before the end of the calendar year 2025.

"Coupled with the TVS Connect Fleet, the vehicle will empower businesses and also improve the everyday life of operators. With the TVS King Kargo HD EV, we are confident of redefining customer expectations and enabling them to achieve more, every day, effortlessly," said Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

He stated that electric 3W sales stood at about 20,000 units last year, which is approximately 31 % of the overall 60,000-unit three-wheeler market. With the new launch, Gupta said that they are targeting a 'significant' market share in the e-3W space.