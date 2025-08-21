Wipro acquires DTS business of HARMAN for $375 million

MUMBAI: IT giant Wipro is acquiring the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for an amount totalling up to $375 million. Wipro said that the acquisition will help them to deliver next-generation engineering research & development (ER&D) services.

As part of the agreement, over 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership, across the Americas, Europe and Asia will transition to Wipro upon closing of the transaction. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by December 31, 2025.

"Their specialized engineering expertise, combined with Wipro's consulting-led, Al-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS' strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner. Together, we'll accelerate digital innovation, reduce time-to-market, and sharpen competitive advantage,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited.

The fresh acquisition by Wipro comes days after rival IT firm Infosys announced acquiring a 75% stake in Versent Group, a leading digital transformation solution provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Australia’s Telstra Group, for $153 million or about Rs 1,300 crore. Indian IT companies are on an acquisition spree as they race to expand their capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital solutions. Facing intensifying global competition and a surge in demand for next-generation technologies, firms like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are increasingly acquiring niche technology startups and specialized firms abroad.

According to Wipro, DTS sets itself apart with its purposeful integration of deep engineering with Al-native platforms, domain expertise, agent frameworks-enabling transformation at scale through technology designed around people.

"The acquisition of DTS marks a pivotal step in Wipro's ambition to bring to our clients end-to-end, Al-powered engineering services," said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Limited.