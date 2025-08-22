Apollo Hospitals’ Suneetha Reddy sells 1.3% stake

The proceeds will be used to pare down outstanding debt of the promoter group. Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited acted as a selling broker to the sale.

After the announcement, Apollo Hospitals share price fell by 0.11%, currently trading at Rs 7919 at 10.33 am.

Shares of the company touched its 52-week high of Rs 7,947 per share on Thursday.

The company had reported a 42% rise in net profit from Rs 305 crore to Rs 433 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company’s operating also rose from Rs 675 crore Q1FY24 from Rs 852 crore in Q1FY25.

Earlier, Apollo Hospitals announced that it will partner with OneBanc, an AI-powered workplace banking and wellness platform. The aim is to enable new technology-enabled corporate health solutions.