Avadhut Sathe’s trading empire faces Sebi raid amid allegations of stock tips under investor education guise

MUMBAI: Braving the torrential rains that crippled the financial capital for five days from 16 August, early on the morning of 20 August, a Sebi enforcement team led by a deputy general manager knocked on the doors of finfluencer Avadhut Sathe at Karjat, a popular weekend getaway north of the megapolis.

He had been under the regulatory radar for a long time, and the first complaint against him reportedly reached Sebi headquarters in 2023. The officials endured the highly inclement weather to launch a search and seizure operation at his home and academy.

For the record, Sebi has not named him officially or issued a statement, as has been the case when it acted against others like him. All that Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney would tell journalists on Thursday was: “Yes, we’ve carried out a big search operation on a big name in the finfluencer industry. I must give credit to my team who has been working on this. I can't comment much further until we examine the evidence that has been collected."

According to a Sebi official aware of the development, the search and seizure operation was long planned and meticulously prepared. It began early on Wednesday (20 August) and lasted until the following evening. Court approvals were obtained in advance, movement patterns were tracked, and reconnaissance was carried out before the raid, which seized his digital devices and trading data for forensic analysis.

Sathe was under Sebi’s radar for giving stock recommendations under the guise of investor education. In the past, Sebi had issued strictures against individuals indulging in such activities.