Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak electric scooter supplies after easing of rare earth shortage

CHENNAI: Bajaj Auto has resumed supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, across dealerships after overcoming a global shortage of rare earth magnets that had disrupted production.

The company restarted production and deliveries on August 20, earlier than expected, bringing relief to customers who had been waiting for their scooters.

Eric Vas, President of Bajaj Auto’s Urbanite business unit, said in a Friday statement that demand for Chetak remains strong and production has now normalised. “We are scaling up output to meet rising demand while ensuring the highest standards of quality,” he added.