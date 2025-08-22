Boy from a chawl who built a trading empire: Meet Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer raided by Sebi

Braving the torrential rains that crippled the financial capital yet again for five days from August 16, a Sebi enforcement team led by a deputy general manager knocked on the doors of finfluencer Avadhut Sathe's doors early morning on August. This was at Karjat, a popular weekend getaway north of the megapolis.

Sathe had been under the regulatory radar for long and the first complaint against him reached the Sebi headquarters in 2023. The officials braved the highly inclement weather to launch a search and seizure operations at his home and the academy.

For the record, Sebi has not named him officially or issued a statement as has been the case when it acted against people like him. All that Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney would tell journalists on Thursday was "Yes we've carried out a big search operation on a big name in the finfluencer industry. I must give credit to my team who has been working on this. I can't comment much further until we examine the evidence that has been collected."

According to a Sebi official who is aware of the development, the search and seizure operation was a long-planned one and meticulously prepared. After beginnning early Wednesday (August 20), it went on to last until the next day evening.

Court approvals were obtained in advance, movement patterns were tracked, and a reconnaissance was carried out before the raid that seized his digital devices and trading data for forensic analysis.

Sathe was under the Sebi radar for giving stock recommendations under the garb of investor education. In the past, Sebi had issued strictures against individuals indulging in such activity.