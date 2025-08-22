Centrum Capital to sell affordable housing finance business to Weaver Services for Rs 600 cr

Centrum Capital on Friday said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its entire stake in Centrum Housing Finance Ltd. (CHFL) to Weaver Services. The deal is contingent upon obtaining approval from Centrum's shareholders, as well as regulatory and other third-party clearances. Centrum Housing Finance’s valuation is approximately Rs 800 crore and Weaver Services is acquiring a 75 per cent stake, with the acquisition cost around Rs 600 crore.

As of June 30, 2025, CHFL manages an impressive Asset Under Management (AUM) of approximately Rs 1,640 crore. The company operates through a network of 100 offices and serves over 18,000 customers. Its product offerings include home loans, loans for self-construction and home improvement, and loans against property.

Jaspal Bindra, the Executive Chairman of Centrum Group, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, noting that CHFL has shown consistent profitable growth since its inception. He praised Weaver Services as a capable and ambitious platform, supported by prominent investors like Premji Invest, Lightspeed Ventures, and Gaja Capital, which he believes will significantly scale CHFL's future operations.