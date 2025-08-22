GMR Airports board approves ₹5,000 crore fundraising, SPV for Delhi Cargo City project

GMR operates major airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa, and is also developing the Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh. In Nagpur, its subsidiary has secured a ₹2,600 crore loan from Tata Capital for expansion, though final takeover awaits Union Cabinet approval.

In FY25, GMR Airports handled 120.5 million passengers, up 9% year-on-year. Revenue for the year rose 18% to ₹10,836 crore, while EBITDA grew 22.5% to ₹4,188 crore. Despite strong growth, the company posted a net loss of ₹817 crore for FY25, only slightly lower than the ₹829 crore loss in FY24.

In the March quarter (Q4 FY25), revenue increased nearly 17% to ₹2,977 crore and EBITDA rose 19% to ₹1,123 crore. However, the net loss widened to ₹253 crore compared with ₹168 crore in the same quarter last year. Notably, GMR had turned profitable in Q3 FY25 with a ₹202 crore net profit, supported by strong traffic and better margins.

According to a leading infrastructure sector consultant, the fresh fundraising plan will give GMR greater financial flexibility to support expansion, strengthen its balance sheet and invest in large-scale projects such as the Cargo City. The new SPV structure is expected to streamline project execution and help the company tap into India’s fast-growing air cargo and logistics market.