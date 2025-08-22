Hindalco unveils $10 billion investment plan, reports record FY25 performance

NEW DELHI: Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has lined up global investments worth $10 billion over the next five years across aluminium, copper, and speciality alumina, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders at the company’s 66th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

The expansion plan includes major projects in India and overseas, including an ₹18,000-crore capex in FY25 alone — the highest in almost a decade. “Your company is among the top global players in aluminium, copper and speciality alumina, and is now embarking on an ambitious growth journey,” Birla said.

Hindalco is ramping up upstream capacities with an 180,000-tonne expansion at the Aditya aluminium smelter, a 360,000-tonne expansion at Mahan, and a new greenfield 850,000-tonne alumina refinery. In copper, a 300,000-tonne smelter expansion at Dahej will make it the world’s largest copper smelting complex outside China.

In downstream operations, Hindalco is targeting a fourfold increase in EBITDA by FY30 through value-added products in aluminium, copper, speciality alumina, and recycling. It is also setting up India’s first and the world’s second-largest dedicated e-waste and copper recycling facility at Pakhajan.