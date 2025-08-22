Hindalco unveils $10 billion investment plan, reports record FY25 performance

NEW DELHI: Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has lined up global investments worth $10 billion over the next five years across aluminium, copper, and speciality alumina, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders at the company’s 66th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.
The expansion plan includes major projects in India and overseas, including an ₹18,000-crore capex in FY25 alone — the highest in almost a decade. “Your company is among the top global players in aluminium, copper and speciality alumina, and is now embarking on an ambitious growth journey,” Birla said.
Hindalco is ramping up upstream capacities with an 180,000-tonne expansion at the Aditya aluminium smelter, a 360,000-tonne expansion at Mahan, and a new greenfield 850,000-tonne alumina refinery. In copper, a 300,000-tonne smelter expansion at Dahej will make it the world’s largest copper smelting complex outside China.
In downstream operations, Hindalco is targeting a fourfold increase in EBITDA by FY30 through value-added products in aluminium, copper, speciality alumina, and recycling. It is also setting up India’s first and the world’s second-largest dedicated e-waste and copper recycling facility at Pakhajan.
Global subsidiary Novelis is on track to commission its $4.1 billion Bay Minette project in the US by 2026, which will boost its total capacity to 5 million tonnes annually.
FY25 was a “landmark year,” Birla said, with consolidated EBITDA rising 38% year-on-year to ₹35,496 crore, aided by lower input costs, higher volumes, and strong margins. Consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26 rose 30% year-on-year to ₹4,004 crore on revenue of ₹64,232 crore.
The copper business posted its best-ever EBITDA of ₹3,025 crore, while revenues crossed ₹54,000 crore for the first time. Specialty alumina delivered a 46% YoY jump in EBITDA, while Novelis reported $17.2 billion in net sales with adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion.
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25.
Sustainability at core
Reiterating sustainability as a cornerstone of Hindalco’s strategy, Birla highlighted initiatives such as a 100 MW hybrid renewable energy project at the Aditya smelter in Odisha, large-scale waste repurposing, and e-waste recycling. Hindalco was ranked the world’s most sustainable aluminium company for the fifth consecutive year in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
“Every tonne of aluminium and copper we produce carries not just economic value, but national purpose,” Birla said, stressing Hindalco’s role in enabling India’s “Viksit Bharat” vision through green technologies, advanced alloys, and clean energy solutions.