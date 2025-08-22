Indranil Bhattacharyya to replace Rajiv Ranjan in MPC

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said its central board has approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, an executive director in the monetary policy department as an ex-officio member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, to fill the upcoming vacancy being created by the superannuation of the current member Ranjan.

Ranjan has been an MPC member since May 2022 and has since attended 21 rate-setting meetings and will superannuate late September. The next MPC meeting is slated for September 29-October 1.

The six-member MPC has three internal members—the governor Sanjay Malhotra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy department and an executive director in the same department. They are all ex-officio permanent members, while the panel also has three external members appointed by the government who have a three-year term. The third panel of external members are Nagesh Kumar, Saugata Bhattcharya and Ram Singh.