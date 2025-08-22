Market snaps six-day winning streak over profit booking ahead of Fed chair speech

India’s equity market snapped a six-day winning streak and fell sharply on Friday as investors allegedly rushed to book profits ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s much-awaited speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which is expected to provide insights into the global liquidity outlook.

The BSE Sensex plunged 693.86 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 81,306.85, while the broader Nifty declined to 24,870.10, down 213.65 points, or 0.85 per cent. Before Friday’s fall, the market had registered a strong buying streak for six sessions, fuelled by optimism over Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and the S&P Global Ratings upgrade.

“Investor sentiment turned cautious ahead of the US Fed Chair’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which is expected to provide critical insights into the global liquidity outlook and future interest rate trajectory. The US using trade tariffs on India as a strategic tool in its stance against Russia has raised near-term concerns among institutional investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.