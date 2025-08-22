Markets today: What to expect as equities start on a cautious note

CHENNAI: Indian equities, as expected, started on a cautious note today (Friday, August 22), tracking weak global sentiment ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later tonight. Gift Nifty is trading slightly lower, pointing to a subdued opening for the Nifty 50.

US markets closed lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq falling 0.7 percent, marking its fifth straight decline. Concerns over interest rate guidance and weak earnings dragged sentiment. Asian markets opened mixed this morning as investors stayed defensive before Powell’s address. Crude oil prices are holding in the mid-$60s, which is supportive for India’s import bill if the trend continues. The rupee is expected to open flat to weaker after slipping in the last session, while bond yields remain firm around 6.52 percent.

On the flows front, Foreign Institutional Investors bought shares worth about ₹1,246 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors purchased around ₹2,546 crore, providing support to the market.