OpenAI forms Indian subsidiary, lines up New Delhi office

CHENNAI: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has set up an Indian subsidiary named OpenAI India Private Limited and is preparing to open its first office in New Delhi later this year.

India has quickly become OpenAI’s second-largest market after the U.S., with weekly active users growing four times over the past year. To strengthen its presence, the company has already begun hiring for local roles.

As part of its India strategy, OpenAI recently introduced its most affordable subscription plan worldwide—priced at about ₹399 per month ($4.60)—to make ChatGPT more accessible to a wider user base.