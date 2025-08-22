Sebi gets three new executive directors

MUMBAI: Three new executive directors—Amit Pradhan, Avneesh Pandey and Sanjay Chandrakant Purao—have taken office Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has said.

Amit Pradhan will handle legal affairs department (vertical 1) and prosecution & settlement department as the executive director. In his previous role, Pradhan was chief general manager and regional director, heading the Northern regional office in New Delhi.

Pradhan, a science graduate who has acquired degree in law from Rohilkhand University, has 28 years experience in legal & regulatory affairs, enforcement and policy development at Sebi, IBBI and the CCI.

Avneesh Pandey will handle the information technology department, Sebi said. Prior to his promotion as executive director, Pandey was chief general manager, and has three decades of securities market regulatory experience in covering wide range of IT initiatives including business process innovation, big data analytics, suptech, cyber security, IT audits and inspection etc.

Pandey has an MPhil in technology policy from the University of Cambridge, and was also an ADB-Japan scholar for management studies at the Asian Institute of Management, Manila.

Sanjay Chandrakant Purao will handle the departments of corporation finance investigation, recovery and refund and internal investigation.

Before promotion, Purao was a chief general manager. Since his joining in Sebi in 1996, he has served various departments including integrated surveillance, corporation finance investigation, market regulation, and investment management. He also headed the Hyderabad office.

Purao holds an engineering degree as well as a masters in management studies from the Mumbai University.