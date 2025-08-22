UPI providers may revise business model as subsidy cuts raise concerns over costs

CHENNAI: Every time you scan a payment QR code and the payment is completed – it appears seamless, free of cost. But is the transaction actually free? While the unified payments interface (UPI) transactions remain free for users, the government bears the cost for maintaining the payment infrastructure behind the service by subsidising banks and other stakeholders, especially in case of small value transactions.

However, consecutive reductions in government subsidies and signs of further lowering it have put pressure on UPI providers, with industry experts indicating that a change in their business model may be imminent, particularly as the cost of running low-value transactions becomes a growing concern.

While the industry has raised concerns, financial sector experts—including some within the government—point out that the subsidy was introduced with temporary objectives, such as encouraging digital transactions during demonetisation and the Covid pandemic. They argue that expecting public money to permanently sustain private businesses is not a fair demand. More importantly, the core technology infrastructure for UPI payments was built by the government, and private players are already leveraging it for their business without making any significant investment of their own.

The finance ministry has reduced the incentive for processing small-value UPI payments at small merchant outlets to 0.15% per transaction from 0.25% previous year. This means that when banks earlier got an incentive of Rs 0.25 for a transaction of Rs 100, they’ll now get only Rs 0.15 for the same transaction.

In its budgetary allocation, the government reduced its incentive scheme for promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person to Merchant – P2M) for the financial year 2024-25. The incentive was more than halved to Rs 1,500 crores from Rs 3,500 crores in the previous year. However, the incentive payout by the Government was actually Rs 3,631 crores last year.

Further, the Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra recently hinted that the free lunch is soon to be finished. “Any important infrastructure must bear fruit,” he said in the Financial Express BFSI event in Mumbai recently. He added that for any service to be truly sustainable, “its cost should be paid whether collectively or by the user.”

The incentive exclusively covers UPI P2M transactions of up to Rs 2,000, specifically targeting small merchants to encourage the adoption of digital payments at the grassroots level. The incentive scheme was introduced to support participants in building secure digital payment systems and expand UPI services in tier 3 to 6 cities and remote areas.