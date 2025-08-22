Why insurance industry isn't happy about ‘nil’ GST proposal

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on insurance is in favour of scrapping GST on premium paid for buying individual health and life insurance. This should bring a lot of relief to insurance buyers as currently 18% GST is levied on such policies. However, the benefit of a nil GST may not get passed to consumers, if the insurance companies are not allowed to claim input tax credit on their expenses.

Usually, when a good or service is exempted from GST, ITC is not allowed on inputs for such items.

“Lower taxation will directly make insurance more affordable, particularly for middle-class households, rural populations, and small enterprises that often perceive premiums as a financial burden… At the same time, it is important to recognise that the industry continues to face certain structural challenges. A key concern is the inverted duty structure, which leads to accumulation of unutilised input tax credits, as insurers are unable to offset taxes paid on many input services that attract higher GST rates,” says Rakesh Jain, CEO at Reliance General Insurance.

He says this mismatch increases operational costs and creates financial inefficiencies, limiting the overall benefit of a GST reduction. “Unless this anomaly is addressed, insurers may continue to face pressure on margins even as customers gain from lower premiums,” says Jain.