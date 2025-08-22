Wipro shares in focus after Harman DTS deal: What it means for the company

CHENNAI: Wipro shares are in the spotlight on Friday after the company announced it will acquire Harman’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business for $375 million. The deal is aimed at strengthening Wipro’s engineering research and development and digital engineering services.

The acquisition will add more than 5,600 DTS employees across Asia, Europe and the Americas to Wipro’s global engineering unit. The integration is expected to be completed by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Market analysts view the move as a long-term positive for Wipro. Some brokerages expect the acquisition to add to Wipro’s revenue growth and broaden its client base in areas like aerospace, healthcare, industrials and consumer products. However, others remain cautious, noting that integration costs could put pressure on margins in the near term.