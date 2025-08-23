India’s seafood exports hold firm at $7.45 billion in FY 2024-25 despite slight volume dip

KOCHI: India’s seafood exports stood at $7.45 billion (₹62,408.45 crore) in the fiscal year 2024-25, maintaining steady revenue levels despite a dip in volume, according to the latest data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

Export volume declined to 16,98,170 metric tonnes (MT) from 17,81,602 MT in FY 2023-24, while export value in dollar terms increased marginally from $7.38 billion the previous year.

Frozen shrimp remained the dominant export item, generating $5.17 billion and accounting for nearly 70% of total seafood export revenue. Shrimp volumes rose slightly to 7,41,529 MT from 7,16,004 MT in the prior year.

The United States was the largest importer, bringing in 3,46,868 MT valued at $2.71 billion, with China as the second-largest market by volume, importing 3,96,424 MT worth $1.28 billion. Key regions such as the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East continued to strengthen their market presence.

Addressing a news conference here, D V Swamy, MPEDA Chairman, stated, “Our shrimp exports have shown resilience amid global market challenges, contributing significantly to India’s seafood export revenue. The steady revenues despite volume dip reflect improved pricing and value addition in our product portfolio.”