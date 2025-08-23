Powell’s rate cut hint: Likely impact on Indian markets, rupee

CHENNAI: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts during his Jackson Hole speech, saying the central bank may need to ease policy as the job market softens and tariff-related inflation risks persist. While he did not commit to a timeline, markets quickly raised the chances of a September cut. US bond yields fell, and the dollar weakened into Friday’s close.

Market analysts say that the Indian rupee is likely to open stronger on Monday as the softer dollar and lower US yields generally support emerging market currencies.

On Friday, the USD/INR pair closed around 87.2–87.4. Immediate support lies near 87.00–86.90, while resistance stands at 87.50–87.70, they say.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to manage volatility but not allow sharp moves. This means the rupee may firm modestly but large intraday gains are less likely.

However the scenario could change if any global risk-off news or a rebound in the dollar. These could push USD/INR back toward 87.50–87.70.

Similarly, Indian government bonds are expected to open firm on Monday, tracking the fall in US Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year G-Sec, which closed around 6.55% on Friday, could ease by 3–6 basis points in early trading and test levels near 6.50%.