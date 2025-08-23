Tata Motors launches 10 commercial vehicles in Sri Lanka

Expanding presence in Sri Lanka, commercial vehicle major Tata Motors on Saturday launched ten new commercial vehicles (CVs) in partnership with DIMO, its authorised distributor in the neighbouring nation.

This significant launch underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to providing advanced transport solutions and marks a major expansion of its presence in the country.

“With a rich legacy and deep understanding of the Sri Lankan market, we have introduced application-oriented vehicles to meet the country’s growing infrastructure, public transportation, and logistics needs,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

He added, “This enhanced portfolio delivers a compelling proposition of superior performance, reliability, and optimized total cost of ownership — empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and profitability. Backed by DIMO’s enduring partnership of six and a half decades, we are confident that these advanced offerings will set new benchmarks and catalyze the next phase of progress in Sri Lanka’s growing mobility landscape.”

The newly launched commercial vehicles, as per Tata Motors, are engineered to meet a wide range of cargo and passenger mobility needs. The new launches will address cargo mobility, passenger mobility and customer centric solutions.