US now owns part of Intel: What Trump’s chip gamble means for the future

CHENNAI: The US government has acquired a 10 percent stake in chip maker Intel as part of President Donald Trump’s new approach to the nation’s chip strategy. The deal, valued at around 11 billion dollars, converts earlier CHIPS Act grants and Secure Enclave program funds into equity, giving Washington about 433 million Intel shares at a price of roughly 20.5 dollars each. This is below Intel’s recent market price, making the purchase financially favorable to the government.

The stake is structured as non-voting common stock, meaning the government will not have direct control over Intel’s decisions or board representation. However, it will align its shareholder votes with the company’s board except in limited circumstances, and a five-year warrant allows the government to increase its holding by another five percent if certain conditions are triggered.

This marks a significant shift in US industrial policy. Unlike past support through subsidies and tax breaks, Washington is now directly taking ownership in a major technology company. The move follows concerns about America’s dependence on foreign chipmakers and growing competition with China in advanced semiconductors. By stepping in as a partial owner, the Trump administration aims to secure Intel’s role in rebuilding domestic chip production.