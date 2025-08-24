As growth stumbles, private sector needs to do more

The signals have been there. The economy has been slowing. But now the challenges of trade disruption, tepid consumer demand, and insufficient private corporate investment have begun to impact industry performance and corporate results. Things are likely to get worse before they get better if the 50% tariffs on exports to the US kick in by the month end.

Earlier denials have been replaced by some panic. Perhaps the alarm has galvanized the government to announce a 15-August package of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, hoping lower tax will generate higher consumer demand.

Slower growth, profits

A review of company results by business writers show listed companies, for the April-June quarter, witnessed only single-digit growth in revenue; and that is the story for 9 consecutive quarters. Their core profits (excluding other income and one-time gains) has followed the same trajectory, contracting for the second time in 4 quarters. Some companies have gained from the lower energy costs; but the growth leaders -- IT, banking, FMCG, automobiles and pharmaceuticals -- have all shown slowing growth in both turnover and profits.

Combined net sales for these 3,000 or so companies for the April-June period this year rose just 6% from a year ago, the slowest since the June-September 2023 period. This means for the last 9 consecutive quarters, or over two years, the revenue growth has been averaging just 6.9%, slower than the average GDP growth.

There is evidence of a sectoral slowdown too. Eight infrastructure sectors' growth fell to a two-month low of 2% in July 2025 due to a dip in the production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products. Growth in these sectors had risen 6.3% in July last year. The production growth was 2.2% in the previous month of June.

Growth was dragged down by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July. The production growth of fertilizer and electricity moderated to 2 per cent and 0.5 per cent in July from 5.3 per cent and 7.9 per cent in July 2024, respectively. The contraction in output was the sharpest for coal that fell 12.3% in July 2025 from 6.8% in June 2024, the steepest contraction in over five years.