Auto industry seeks faster implementation of new GST rates as buyers delay purchase

NEW DELHI: Hit by a sudden decline in sales and enquiries, the automobile industry has urged the government to hasten the implementation of new GST rates, seeking a rollout before the start of the festive season in the second half of September.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced next-generation GST reforms and GST rate cuts in his Independence Day speech, buyers have started delaying their purchase in anticipation of smaller cars and two-wheelers growing cheaper by up to 8-10%.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a leading car company said they are hopeful of a quick resolution given that the GST council is expected to meet soon.

"Sales have fallen in double-digit figures since the GST rate cut news started circulating. It is very important that this matter is taken seriously," he added.