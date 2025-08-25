EPC firms set to log 9-11% growth this fiscal on strong infra push, healthy order books: Crisil

MUMBAI: Large, diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are likely to see 9-11% revenue growth this fiscal, driven by steady growth in infrastructure capital capex, healthy order books and faster execution of projects, with a favourable shift in the order mix, says a report.

Infrastructure capex alone accounts for 75% of the country’s total capex.

According to a Crisil analysis of the 15 top EPC companies, accounting for Rs 3.15 trillion in annual revenue last fiscal, after clocking a compound annual growth of 20% over fiscals 2022-24, revenue growth normalised last fiscal to 8.3% on a high base, in line with the 6% growth in domestic infrastructure capex.

According to Gautam Shahi, a director with Crisil Ratings, this fiscal, total domestic infrastructure capital outlay is expected to grow 7-9%, driven by steady budgetary allocation by the Centre and the states and a moderate increase in private sector participation.

The share of private investments is expected to rise to 11%, up from 9% in the previous fiscal, driven by government efforts to revitalise the build-operate-transfer model in the roads sector and increasing private investments in the renewable energy sector, he added.