Fitch affirms India BBB- rating, stable outlook

MUMBAI: A week after its larger peer S&P upgraded the country’s ratings to BBB with stable outlook—after holding a BBB- rating for 18 years, Fitch Ratings has chosen to remain in status quo to affirm the BBB- ratings with stable outlook, despite citing the robust growth and solid external finances of the country.

The agency on Monday also said demand growth is seen solid, aided by government capex and private consumption and projected a robust 6.5% growth for FY26 on the back of the GST and other reforms.

“The proposed GST reforms should support consumption and offset growth risks arising from the higher US tariffs,” it said, adding however, the debt burden will be a reason for credit weakness.

“The ratings are supported by the robust growth and solid external finances of the country, with growth along with macro stability and improving fiscal credibility driving a steady improvement in its structural metrics, including GDP per capita,” Fitch said, adding these reforms can increase the likelihood that the country’s debt can trend modestly downward in the medium term.