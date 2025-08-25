Flipkart plans to hire 2.2 lakh people ahead of festive season

CHENNAI: Flipkart on Monday announced that it has decided to expand workforces by over 2.2 lakh people ahead of the festive season. This will include 10 per cent opportunities for women and additional job opportunities for specially-abled people and members from LGBTQIA+ community. Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure and tech deployments across 28 states.

Moreover, 15 per cent of the new recruits are freshers and their roles will include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives.

These 2.2 lakh people will be deployed across warehouse, delivery, team leads, and customer experience verticals. The company also plans to create 650 new delivery hubs in tier 2 and 3 cities like Siliguri, Kundli, Jakhar for last-mile connectivity.

The company through its Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) has plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025. Moreover, over 6,000 students pursuing graduation have been trained on supply operations through a combination of digital and classroom training.