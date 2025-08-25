GSK enters Indian oncology market with gynaecological cancer drugs

NEW DELHI: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Monday announced its foray into the Indian oncology market with the launch of two precision therapies — Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib) — aimed at treating gynaecological cancers, one of the most common forms of cancer among women.

Jemperli has become India’s first and only approved PD-1 immunotherapy for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) advanced endometrial cancer. Zejula, on the other hand, is the only once-daily oral PARP inhibitor approved as first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer.

According to industry estimates, the incidence of endometrial and ovarian cancers in India is expected to rise by 78% and 69%, respectively, by 2045. Nearly a fourth of endometrial cancer cases in the country are diagnosed at an advanced stage, where standard chemotherapy often results in poor long-term outcomes.