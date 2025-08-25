GSK enters Indian oncology market with gynaecological cancer drugs

NEW DELHI: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Monday announced its foray into the Indian oncology market with the launch of two precision therapies — Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib) — aimed at treating gynaecological cancers, one of the most common forms of cancer among women.
Jemperli has become India’s first and only approved PD-1 immunotherapy for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) advanced endometrial cancer. Zejula, on the other hand, is the only once-daily oral PARP inhibitor approved as first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer.
According to industry estimates, the incidence of endometrial and ovarian cancers in India is expected to rise by 78% and 69%, respectively, by 2045. Nearly a fourth of endometrial cancer cases in the country are diagnosed at an advanced stage, where standard chemotherapy often results in poor long-term outcomes.
“The launch of Jemperli and Zejula marks a pivotal moment for GSK in India, as we foray into oncology with a strong focus on innovation-led, high-impact therapies,” said Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GSK India. “These therapies address a critical unmet need in gynaecological cancers and represent meaningful progress in women’s cancer care.”
Clinical data from the global GARNET trial demonstrated that Jemperli achieved an objective response rate of 45.5% in advanced endometrial cancer patients, with durable responses maintained up to two years in many cases. Meanwhile, updated results from the Phase-3 PRIMA trial showed that Zejula provided long-term remission in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients across all biomarker subgroups.
To improve patient access, GSK is rolling out a support initiative called Phoenix. The company also said it is involved in ongoing clinical trials in India to explore dostarlimab’s potential use in other cancers such as non-small cell lung, head and neck, and colorectal cancers.
With this launch, GSK has expanded its specialty medicines portfolio in India, where it has operated mainly in vaccines and general medicines.