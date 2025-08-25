Hyundai Motor India shares jump 5% after CRISIL reaffirms top credit ratings

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) shares rise as much as 5% on Monday after the carmaker received top-tier credit ratings from CRISIL last week. The rating agency affirmed CRISIL AAA/Stable for long-term facilities and CRISIL A1+ for short-term instruments

According to Hyundai, the reaffirmation of CRISIL AAA/Stable for long-term facilities underscores the company’s highest degree of safety with regard to timely servicing of financial obligations. The CRISIL A1+ rating for short-term instruments further highlights HMIL’s superior liquidity position and operational efficiency.

Wangdo Hur, Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer, HMIL, said: "The highest ratings by CRISIL are a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s unwavering commitment to financial prudence and long-term value creation.”

“As we continue to invest in ‘Progress for Humanity’ through innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth, our financial robustness remains a cornerstone of our journey in India,” added Hur.

HMIL shares were trading about 4% higher at 2,460 a piece at 2.30 pm. It hit an intraday high of Rs 2,485 on the NSE. So far in calendar year 2025, HMIL shares have rallied more than 37%.