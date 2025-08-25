ONGC begins natural gas sales from Chinnewala Tibba Field

NEW DELHI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Monday announced the commencement of natural gas sales from the Chinnewala Tibba field, located in Rajasthan’s Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset (RKOEA).

The field is part of the Discovered Small Field (DSF-II) Block RJ/ONDSF/Chinnewala/2018, and production began on August 25, 2025.

In a press release, the company said that this milestone marks the successful monetisation of the Chinnewala Tibba field and reinforces ONGC’s commitment to enhancing domestic energy production and strengthening India’s energy security under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

Located in Western Rajasthan, near the Indo-Pak international border, the 73 sq. km Chinnewala Tibba block holds promising natural gas reserves. ONGC has initiated gas sales at a rate of 1 lakh standard cubic meters per day (LSCMD), helping meet regional energy demands and contributing to the local supply chain.

The gas is being delivered to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) in Ramgarh through ONGC’s Gamnewala Gas Collection Station (GCS). This accomplishment was made possible through close coordination with key stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), GAIL, Oil India Limited (OIL), and RRVUNL, ensuring smooth integration into the regional power grid.

Speaking at the event, dignitaries emphasized that the start of production from Chinnewala Tibba reflects ONGC’s continued focus on efficient resource monetisation, agile project execution, and value creation under the DSF framework. It also reaffirms ONGC’s key role as a strategic partner in the Government of India’s mission to achieve national energy independence.