Qatar Sovereign Fund moves Karnataka HC to seek arbitral award of $235 million from Byju's

CHENNAI: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has moved the Karnataka High Court against BYJU’s founder Byju Raveendran and his investment vehicle Byju’s Investment Pte Ltd (BIPL) to collect an arbitral award of $235 million (nearly Rs 2,060 crore) for allegedly misusing funds.

The QIA, through its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC, alleged that the funds were used to acquire 1,78,91,289 shares of Aakash Education Services Ltd., and there was an express restriction against transferring those shares.

It further alleged that in breach of the agreement, the shares were later transferred to another Singapore-based corporate entity controlled by Raveendran, said a press release from QIA.

The company has sought interest at 4% per annum, compounding daily, accruing from 28 February 2024, amounting to nearly Rs 123 crore.

The dispute dates back to September 2022, when Qatar Holding extended a $150 million loan to finance BIPL which was personally guaranteed by Raveendran, co-founder and principal shareholder of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd.

Following repeated defaults, Qatar Holding commenced arbitration in Singapore. The Emergency Arbitrator ordered a global freezing order on BIPL’s and Raveendran’s funds and assets of up to $235 million. The Singapore High Court subsequently confirmed the award and the global freezing order.