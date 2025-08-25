RBI Governor assures special support for sectors impacted by US tariffs

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank will not be found wanting in its job to support those sectors of the economy which may be hit hard because of the punitive tariffs that the US has imposed on Indian goods from Wednesday, governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

Malhotra, however, noted that the overall impact on the economy would be minimal, expressing confidence that negotiations for lower duties would eventually bear fruit.

“As you are aware the Reserve Bank has been on an easing cycle since February and have reduced the repro rate by 100 bps so far. We have provided ample liquidity to banks, and whatever else is required to support growth, and including those sectors which may be impacted more by higher tariffs in the US; If it were to remain high, we will not be wanting in our job) to support those sectors which would bear the maximum brunt),” he said in response to a question after addressing the national banking summit organised by industry lobbies IBA and Ficci here Monday.

The governor also said he is hopeful that the ongoing trade negotiations will lead to better rates and at the moment he sees “only minimal impact” from the higher tariffs on the overall economy.

"We are hopeful that negotiations on tariffs will play out and there will be minimal impact," he said, adding “of course some sector like gems & jewellery, textiles, apparel, shrimps, MSMEs etc., are in higher tariff regime... there can be a potential impact on them.”