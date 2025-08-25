RBI Governor flags global uncertainty, stresses Monetary Policy’s role

CHENNAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Malhotra, while speaking at the FIBAC 2025 event on Monday, painted a cautious picture of the global economy, warning of rising risks from trade frictions, geopolitical conflicts, and persistent supply chain disruptions. He noted that the slowdown in advanced economies is adding to the uncertainty faced by emerging markets such as India.

Malhotra underlined the critical role of monetary policy in maintaining macroeconomic stability while also supporting growth. He pointed out that central banks today face the dual challenge of curbing inflationary pressures without choking recovery, a balance made more delicate by volatile commodity prices and uneven capital flows.

FIBAC 2025, the two-day annual banking conference, jointly organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is held today and tomorrow (25-26, August) in Mumbai. The theme for FIBAC 2025 is 'Charting new Frontiers’.