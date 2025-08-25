Strong IT gains push Indian markets higher on Monday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session with steady gains, supported mainly by strong buying in IT stocks and positive global cues.

The Sensex closed at 81,635.91, up 329 points (0.40%), while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,967.75, higher by 97.65 points (0.39%).

The day’s rally was led by IT majors, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra gaining between 2–3%. The Nifty IT index jumped over 2.4%, becoming the biggest driver of the market’s advance. Other sectors like realty and metals also saw moderate gains.