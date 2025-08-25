Vistaar Financial raises Rs 1,360 crore led by Motilal Oswal to fuel next phase of MSME lending growth

MUMBAI: The Warburg Pincus-controlled Vistaar Financial Services, which is focused on lending to micro-enterprises, has announced an investment of Rs 1,360 crore, including Rs 870 crore in primary capital, to support its next phase of growth.

The round was led by Motilal Oswal Alternates along with participation from multiple investors, including Singapore-headquartered Asia impact investor ABC Impact, and others.

Since Warburg Pincus acquired a majority stake in the Bengaluru-based company in 2023, the company has scaled meaningfully across operational, financial, and digital fronts.

Vistaar has strengthened its leadership bench, deepened its technology stack, strengthened analytical and cybersecurity capabilities, enhanced its compliance focus, and expanded across 12 states with 250+ branches, while maintaining a strong focus on financial inclusion and credit quality.

Today, the company manages over Rs 5,000 crores in AUM with a capital adequacy ratio exceeding 50%.

"This investment allows us to deepen our grassroots presence, drive customer-centric innovation, product diversification, and strengthen brand positioning as we continue to create greater value for all our stakeholders," Vistaar managing director Avijit Saha said.

Vinit Mehta, managing director of Motilal Oswal Alternates, said Vistaar’s leadership in MSME lending aligns strongly with our investment philosophy of backing transformative, high-impact platforms enabling last-mile delivery of credit.