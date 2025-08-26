Dependence on China for raw material a setback for local battery manufacturing: RC Bhargava

With an estimated 70–77% share of the global market, China dominates EV battery manufacturing. This control stems from its mastery of the entire supply chain, from raw material mining and processing to the production of components and final assembly.

Bhargava stated that setting up plants for the production of battery cells is a very capital-intensive proposition. Citing industry estimates, he said it could cost about Rs 20,000 crore to put up a battery plant.

"The raw material (lithium) is a problem. If I put up a plant, if the raw material is not available to me, as an investor, what is my risk given the raw material is controlled by one supplier?….the risk is very high…That is possibly one of the factors which is making people stay away from making investments in battery manufacturing in India,” he stated.

Commenting on the rare-earth magnet shortage caused by Chinese restrictions, another critical area where China controls the supply chain, Bhargava said that it was a “warning signal”. He, however, expressed confidence that the issue is likely to be resolved amid improving relations between India and China.