Government cautions against speculation on GST rates

The government on Tuesday urged industry, consumers, and markets to avoid speculation over possible Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, stressing that decisions on such matters are taken collectively by the GST Council, which includes representatives of both the Centre and the States.

Warning that premature discussions could give rise to baseless rumours and trigger market volatility, the government advised all stakeholders to await official announcements after the Council’s two-day meeting scheduled for September 3 and 4.

The appeal comes amid reports that consumers are deferring big-ticket purchases — including white goods such as refrigerators and televisions, as well as automobiles — in anticipation of lower GST rates. The automobile sector, already grappling with a steep fall in sales enquiries, has pressed the government to expedite implementation of new rates so that demand can recover before the festive season kicks off in the latter half of September.