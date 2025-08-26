Grasim Industries' market cap on the verge of hitting Rs 2 lakh crore: Kumar Mangalam Birla

NEW DELHI: Grasim Industries' market capitalisation is on the verge of hitting Rs 2 lakh crore, following a record-breaking consolidated revenue of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY25, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

The company's impressive financial performance and strategic diversification have cemented its position as a "Force for Growth" in the Indian economy, Birla said in his speech.

According to him, the most compelling story from Grasim's portfolio is the meteoric rise of Birla Opus, its new decorative paints venture.

"In just 18 months, the company has commissioned five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, with a sixth on the way, giving it approximately 24% of India's total installed capacity in the decorative paints industry," he said.

Birla said that despite being a new entrant, Birla Opus has already become the third-largest player in the Indian decorative paints industry within six months of its pan-India launch.

"When combined with our putty business, as is standard in industry benchmarks, our market share has already crossed the double-digit threshold. This strong early momentum reinforces our ambition to become the second-largest player in the sector at the earliest possible," he said, adding that the company remains on track to achieve its ambitious revenue aspiration of Rs 10,000 crore within the third year of full-scale operations.