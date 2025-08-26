Grasim Industries' market cap on the verge of hitting Rs 2 lakh crore: Kumar Mangalam Birla

NEW DELHI: Grasim Industries' market capitalisation is on the verge of hitting Rs 2 lakh crore, following a record-breaking consolidated revenue of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY25, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.
The company's impressive financial performance and strategic diversification have cemented its position as a "Force for Growth" in the Indian economy, Birla said in his speech.
According to him, the most compelling story from Grasim's portfolio is the meteoric rise of Birla Opus, its new decorative paints venture.
"In just 18 months, the company has commissioned five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, with a sixth on the way, giving it approximately 24% of India's total installed capacity in the decorative paints industry," he said.
Birla said that despite being a new entrant, Birla Opus has already become the third-largest player in the Indian decorative paints industry within six months of its pan-India launch.
"When combined with our putty business, as is standard in industry benchmarks, our market share has already crossed the double-digit threshold. This strong early momentum reinforces our ambition to become the second-largest player in the sector at the earliest possible," he said, adding that the company remains on track to achieve its ambitious revenue aspiration of Rs 10,000 crore within the third year of full-scale operations.
The company's chairman further said that Grasim's aggressive expansion goes beyond paints. The company has deepened its presence in the building materials ecosystem through its flagship subsidiary, UltraTech Cement, and its new B2B e-commerce platform, Birla Pivot.
UltraTech Cement, already the largest cement producer in the country, accelerated its growth by completing strategic acquisitions of India Cements and Kesoram Cement. These moves put UltraTech firmly on course to surpass 200 MTPA of cement capacity this fiscal year, a full year ahead of its original FY27 timeline.
Birla Pivot, the company's B2B e-commerce platform for building materials, has rapidly scaled to a revenue run rate of more than ₹5,500 crore. The platform, with over 40,000 SKUs and a presence in 375 cities, is on track to cross Rs 8,500 crore in annualized revenue by FY27.
Grasim's financial performance underscores its strategic success, said Birla.
The company's consolidated revenue for FY25 reached a record high of Rs 1,48,478 crore, while standalone revenue grew by a robust 22% to Rs 31,563 crore. The company invested approximately Rs 17,000 crore in total capital expenditure, with the majority directed toward growth initiatives.
Grasim's Board has approved a dividend of Rs 10 per share, marking more than 62 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividend payments.